2 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Kobe Savage

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted. Goal No. 2: UNSELFISHNESS. There is no “I” in TEAM.

Redshirt Junior | 5-11 | 206 lbs. | Paris, Texas

Position: Safety

Safety Previous Colleges: Texas A&M University-Commerce; Tyler Junior College

Texas A&M University-Commerce; Tyler Junior College Projection: Starter

Starter Status: On Scholarship

Kobe Savage (b. Feb. 12, 2001) is a veteran JUCO transfer defensive back who is majoring in communication studies and slated to start night Saturday at the strong safety position.

Savage redshirted in 2019 at Texas A&M-Commerce, then transferred to Tyler Junior College, where he played two seasons for the Apaches under head coach Thomas Rocco.

He was viewed as the 38th-best overall community college prospect and fifth-best community college safety by ESPN after he totaled 100 tackles, two tackles for loss, six interceptions and four pass breakups during his career, which included a 70-tackle campaign as a sophomore as he earned second-team NJCAA All-American and first team all-conference honors.

Savage carded a career-high 12 tackles on two occasions in 2021, coming against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M and at Kilgore College; returned an interception 54 yards for a touchdown against NEO; had two interceptions in Tyler’s second game of the year against Kilgore, which was a playoff win; and helped Tyler to a 28-7 victory over Coffeyville Community College in the Heart of Texas Bowl.

He played at Tyler with fellow incoming K-State cornerback Justice Clemons and linebacker Gavin Forsha.

Savage prepped under head coach Steve Hohenberger at Paris (Texas) High School, where he was a two-year letter-winner for the Wildcats as both a quarterback and safety.

He totaled 107 tackles, eight pass breakups, two interceptions and four tackles for loss; also tallied 28 touchdowns, 1,568 rushing yards and 986 passing yards as a prep; and earned all-district honors as he helped Paris to win district, bi-district and area championships.

Savage picked K-State over offers from Eastern Kentucky, Gardner-Webb, Incarnate Word, Kent State, Lamar, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Nicholls State, North Texas, Northern Iowa, Northwestern State, Southeast Missouri State, Southern Illinois, Tennessee State, Texas A&M-Commerce, Texas-Permian Basin and UTEP.

His primary recruiter was his new position coach, defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman.