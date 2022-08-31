 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

3 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Darell Jones

In which BracketCat counts down the third day until the 2021 kickoff with a profile of Kansas State cornerback Darell Jones.

By BracketCat
#3 Kiondre Thomas
With his offseason number change, redshirt freshman Darell Jones will be the first Wildcat cornerback to wear the No. 3 jersey since Kiondre Thomas back in 2020 and Aamaris Brown in 2021.
NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

Goal No. 3: UNITY. Come together as never before.

#3 Darell Jones

Redshirt Freshman | 5-11 | 170 lbs. | Coffeyville, Kansas
  • Position: Cornerback
  • Previous College: None
  • Projection: Third-String
  • Status: On Scholarship

Darell Jones (b. Dec. 10, 2001) is a speedy defensive back majoring in kinesiology from Field Kindley High School in Coffeyville who redshirted and did not see playing time in 2021.

He prepped under head coach Deonta Wade at Field Kindley, where he was regarded as the fourth-best prospect in the state of Kansas for the Class of 2021 by ESPN and fifth by 247Sports, while the latter rated him the 70th-best athlete.

Jones picked up first-team all-state honors as a senior from Sports in Kansas, while he was an honorable mention pick by both The Topeka Capital-Journal and The Wichita Eagle as a senior. He also was an honorable mention pick by the Capital-Journal as a junior.

Jones played in eight games as a senior, coming away with 51 tackles, five tackles for loss, a sack and a pair of interceptions for the Golden Tornado. He also caught 14 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns during his final year as a prep.

Jones picked K-State over an offer from Eastern Michigan, plus interest from North Dakota and UNLV. His primary recruiter was his position coach, Van Malone, who serves as assistant head coach, defensive passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach.

