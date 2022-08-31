3 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Darell Jones

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted. Goal No. 3: UNITY. Come together as never before.

Redshirt Freshman | 5-11 | 170 lbs. | Coffeyville, Kansas

Position: Cornerback

Cornerback Previous College: None

None Projection: Third-String

Third-String Status: On Scholarship

Darell Jones (b. Dec. 10, 2001) is a speedy defensive back majoring in kinesiology from Field Kindley High School in Coffeyville who redshirted and did not see playing time in 2021.

He prepped under head coach Deonta Wade at Field Kindley, where he was regarded as the fourth-best prospect in the state of Kansas for the Class of 2021 by ESPN and fifth by 247Sports, while the latter rated him the 70th-best athlete.

Jones picked up first-team all-state honors as a senior from Sports in Kansas, while he was an honorable mention pick by both The Topeka Capital-Journal and The Wichita Eagle as a senior. He also was an honorable mention pick by the Capital-Journal as a junior.

Jones played in eight games as a senior, coming away with 51 tackles, five tackles for loss, a sack and a pair of interceptions for the Golden Tornado. He also caught 14 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns during his final year as a prep.

Jones picked K-State over an offer from Eastern Michigan, plus interest from North Dakota and UNLV. His primary recruiter was his position coach, Van Malone, who serves as assistant head coach, defensive passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach.