4 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Omar Daniels

Goal No. 4: IMPROVE. Every day... as a player, person and student.

Redshirt Freshman | 6-0 | 178 lbs. | Moultrie, Georgia

Position: Cornerback

Cornerback Previous College: None

None Projection: Second-String

Second-String Status: On Scholarship

Omar Daniels (b. Sept. 18, 1998) is a ball-hawking defensive back from Colquitt County High School in Moultrie, Georgia, who is majoring in business administration.

He was not able to enroll early for spring practices in 2021, but still played in K-State’s win over LSU in the Texas Bowl (with one tackle) as a true freshman while preserving a redshirt.

Daniels prepped under head coach Justin Rogers at Colquitt County, where he was viewed as the 76th-best cornerback in the Class of 2021 by ESPN and No. 86 by 247Sports.

He totaled 35 tackles for the Packers — including one tackle for a loss — had two interceptions and broke up four passes as a senior.

Daniels earned first-team all-region honors as both a junior and senior, and was named to the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-America preseason watch list, while he was a preseason all-state selection.

He helped Colquitt County to earn a 9-1 record as a senior, while the Packers earned a 9-3 record and a trip to the second round of the state playoffs in 2019.

Daniels chose K-State over offers from Akron, Alabama A&M, Arkansas State, Austin Peay, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Colorado, East Carolina, Eastern Kentucky, Gardner-Webb, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Kent State, Liberty, Ohio, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, Troy, Western Carolina and Western Illinois, as well as interest from Wake Forest.

His primary recruiter was his position coach, Van Malone, who serves as assistant head coach, defensive passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach.

Daniels continues a productive Georgia pipeline first established by former offensive coordinator Andre Coleman, in the proud tradition of Justin Hughes, Duke Shelley, Elijah Sullivan and (more recently) Tee Denson, Khalid Duke and TJ Smith.

Here’s what our Drew Schneider had to say about him after he signed in December 2020:

“Omar Daniels is a steal out of Georgia. He’s a physical, long-armed corner who isn’t afraid to come up and help out in run support. He carries himself on the field like an elite corner and isn’t afraid to let the opposing wide receiver know he’s not up to the task of catching passes. He can play both man and zone, and was a huge get for Coach Malone.”

And here’s what defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman had to say about Daniels last year:

“Omar Daniels is another guy that’s been up on the big field quite a bit. Just athletically, they’re both sensational. Omar is ahead of Darell (Jones) a little bit right now just because he has a better understanding of the game, playing at a high level ball in Georgia in high school. So, he’s been up with the big guys, putting time with the older guys and the younger guys, and he’s blending in when he’s up there. He’s still, again, some technique thing, same thing as Marvin Martin, but those guys are going to be solid guys, but you’ve got to keep developing those guys physically.”

By all accounts, Daniels will earn significant playing time at cornerback behind Ekow Boye-Doe and Julius Brents in 2022.