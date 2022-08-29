5 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Justice Clemons

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted. Goal No. 5: BE TOUGH. Mentally and physically.

True Junior | 5-10 | 199 lbs. | West Columbia, Texas

Position: Cornerback

Cornerback Previous College: Tyler (Texas) Junior College

Tyler (Texas) Junior College Projection: Third-String

Third-String Status: On Scholarship

Justice Clemons (b. April 25, 2002) is a JUCO defensive back who transferred to K-State late in the recruiting process from Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas, where he played with fellow defensive Wildcats linebacker Gavin Forsha and safety Kobe Savage.

Clemons played two seasons under head coach Thomas Rocco at Tyler, earning honorable mention all-conference honors as a sophomore. He totaled 51 tackles, two tackles for loss, three interceptions and eight passes defended over his two-year career for the Apaches.

Clemons had 36 tackles as a sophomore in 2021, including a career-high nine at Trinity Valley to go along with a forced fumble. He also picked off two passes, including one he returned for a touchdown, against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.

In 2020, Clemons had 15 tackles with a sack during his freshman season.

He prepped under head coach Randy Lynch at Sweeny (Texas) High School, where he was an all-district selection who recorded 56 tackles, three interceptions and five passes defended over his three-year prep career for the Bulldogs.

All three picks came during Clemons’ junior campaign in 2018, a year in which he set a career high with 21 tackles. He also had three passes defended, a forced fumble and fumble recovery as a sophomore in 2017.

Clemons starred on offense, as he was the district offensive Most Valuable Player, and he also competed in track and field in high school, finishing second in the state in long jump.

He selected K-State over offers from Central Michigan, Eastern Kentucky, Indiana State, Louisiana-Monroe, Middle Tennessee State, Prairie View A&M, Sam Houston State, Stephen F. Austin and Texas State. (Clemons’ only scholarship offer coming out of high school as a wide receiver prospect came from Illinois State.)

His primary recruiter was K-State assistant head coach, passing game defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach Van Malone, his new position coach.

Clemons, who is majoring in sociology/criminology, is the cousin of two NFL defensive backs and University of Texas alumni, Quandre Diggs and Quentin Jammer.

