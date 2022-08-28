6 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Sterling Lockett

Goal No. 6: SELF-DISCIPLINE. Do it right; don’t accept less.

True Freshman | 5-9 | 160 lbs. | Leawood, Kansas

Position: Wide Receiver

Wide Receiver Previous College: None

None Projection: Redshirt

Redshirt Status: On Scholarship

Sterling Lockett (b. Oct. 8, 2003) is a shifty, smooth wide receiver from Blue Valley High School who plans on majoring in business administration.

The law of averages and conventional wisdom both say he should likely redshirt in 2022, but K-Staters have learned time and again: Never bet against a Lockett playing as a freshman.

Lockett prepped under head coach Allen Terrell at Blue Valley, where he was rated the 10th-best player in the state of Kansas by ESPN. He hauled in 65 receptions for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns during his career, which included a five-touchdown campaign as a senior.

Lockett picked up 2021 honorable mention all-state honors from Sports in Kansas after he averaged 22.8 yards per kickoff return for the Tigers over the final two years of his career.

He selected K-State over interest (but no offers) from Arizona State, Iowa and Iowa State.

Lockett’s primary recruiters were K-State recruiting coordinator Taylor Braet and former fullbacks, tight ends, and wide receivers coach Jason Ray.

Sterling continues a proud family tradition of excellence: His father, Kevin (1993-96); uncle, Aaron (1998-2001); and brother, Tyler (2011-14), all were star wide receivers for the Wildcats.

Tyler ranks first in career receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, while Kevin ranks second in each category. Tyler currently is a wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks.