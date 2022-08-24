10 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Brenen Hawkins

Goal No. 10: NEVER GIVE UP. Never, never, never.

Redshirt Freshman | 6-3 | 211 lbs. | Colleyville, Texas

Position: Wide Receiver

Wide Receiver Previous College: None

None Projection: Third-String

Third-String Status: On Scholarship

Brenen Hawkins (b. Dec. 10, 2001) is a true red zone-threat of a wide receiver from Heritage High School in Colleyville, Texas, who redshirted in 2021 and is majoring in business.

A budding business leader, he recently had a neat opportunity to attend the Men of Color National Summit at the Greenville Convention Center in Greenville, South Carolina.

Hawkins, who enrolled in time for 2021 spring practices, played his senior season for the Panthers under head coach Kirk Martin, helping Heritage to earn an 8-2 record and a trip to the regional round of the Texas Class 5A Division I state playoffs.

He previously played his junior season at Godley High School, posting 50 receptions for 963 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Hawkins earned honorable mention all-state honors as a junior from the Texas Sports Writers Association and Texas Associated Press Sports Editors, in addition to first-team all-district honors.

He picked K-State over offers from Air Force, Illinois State, Kansas, Liberty, Sam Houston State, Texas Tech and Toledo, as well as interest from Baylor, Oklahoma State and TCU.

Hawkins’ primary recruiter was former wide receivers/tight ends/fullbacks coach Jason Ray.

Here’s what our Drew Schneider had to say about him when he verbally committed to KSU:

“Hawkins is a huge, physical target on the outside. He’s a physical mismatch for all corners and most safeties. His ability to go up and and make contested catches down the field is his elite skill. He uses his large frame to box out smaller corners and make catches that are otherwise well defended. He’s a defensive coordinator’s nightmare in the read zone because he’s open up top even when covered down below. His size allows a quarterback to put the ball in safe spots where only he can come down with the catch.”

Drew said Hawkins compares favorably to Chabastin Taylor, who left the team and retired from football this summer, in terms of his frame and skills. Let’s hope he stays injury free!