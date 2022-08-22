12 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Shawn Robinson

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted. Goal No. 12: NO SELF-LIMITATIONS. Expect more of yourself.

Redshirt Super Senior | 6-2 | 231 lbs. | Saginaw, Texas

Position: Linebacker

Linebacker Previous Colleges: Texas Christian University; University of Missouri

Texas Christian University; University of Missouri Projection: Starter (4-2-5)

Starter (4-2-5) Status: On Scholarship

Shawn Robinson (b. June 4, 1999) is a former Power 5 quarterback-turned-defensive back who has transferred to K-State to finish out his pandemic eligibility as a hybrid linebacker.

Robinson first saw collegiate action as a signal caller in five games at TCU in 2017, including a start in a win at Texas Tech. He completed 13 of 27 passes for 184 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions on the year, adding 159 rushing yards on 23 carries.

Robinson rushed for a career-high 84 yards against the Red Raiders and threw two touchdown passes in his first-career game against Jackson State, including one that went for a career-long pass of 56 yards.

He then started the first seven games of 2018 at quarterback before missing the final five with a season-ending injury. Despite this, he completed 124 of 204 passes for 1,334 yards and nine touchdowns, and also rushed for 230 yards and three touchdowns on 49 carries.

Prior to his injury, Robinson led the Horned Frogs to a 17-14 win over Iowa State as he completed 21 of 29 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown.

He also threw for a career-high 308 yards and a touchdown against Ohio State, while he tossed a career-best three touchdown passes in the season opener against Southern, a game in which he also rushed for a career-high two touchdowns.

After choosing to reset his career and sitting out the 2019 season at Missouri with his redshirt season due to no longer existent NCAA transfer rules, Robinson played in five games in 2020, including the first two, which he started at quarterback, and the LSU game, where he strangely started at fullback. He was named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

Moved to safety late in the year, Robinson made five tackles, half a tackle for loss, an interception and a pass breakup in the season finale at Mississippi State.

Prior to his defensive converstion, he threw for 185 yards and a touchdown on 20-of-29 aim and no interceptions on the year, including a 19-for-25 mark in the season opener against No. 2 Alabama.

Robinson’s 76-percent mark against the Crimson Tide was the best completion percentage of any Missouri quarterback in his debut since 2000.

Last season, he played in eight games for the Tigers, including a start against Tennessee.

Robinson finished the year with 31 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack, an interception and a pass breakup. He ranked ninth on the team in tackles and tied for seventh in tackles for loss.

Robinson tallied a career-high eight tackles in the Armed Forces Bowl loss against Army and set a career best with five solo stops against Texas A&M, which included a tackle for loss.

His pick and pass breakup came at Boston College, while he registered his first career sack in the season opener against Central Michigan.

Granted a sixth year of eligibility as a graduate transfer due to COVID-19, Robinson elected to transfer once again and by all accounts is currently impressing K-State coaches in camp.

He played his senior prep season under head coach Todd Peterman at DeSoto (Texas) High School, where he was viewed as the 159th-best prospect overall in the Class of 2017 by ESPN — the organization also rated him the eighth-best dual-threat quarterback and 28th-best overall prospect in the state of Texas.

Robinson was rated the sixth-best dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2017 by Rivals.

He was named the 2016-17 Gatorade Texas Player of the Year and selected to play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl after he threw for 3,416 yards and 28 touchdowns, and ran for 1,439 yards and 19 touchdowns, while leading DeSoto to a 16-0 record and its first state championship during his senior season in 2016.

Robinson also was selected as the Offensive Most Valuable Player in that title game.

Named the District 5-6A Co-Offensive Most Valuable Pplayer as a junior at Denton Guyer (Texas) High School, Robinson recorded 79 total touchdowns during his two years at Guyer.

He was named the District 5-6A Overall MVP as a sophomore in 2014, and also garnered AP and Texas Sportswriters Association (TSWA) Class 6A honorable-mention all-state honors.

Robinson originally chose TCU over Power 5 offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, Clemson, Illinois, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA and USC, as well as strong interest from Ohio State, Oregon and Texas Tech. He also held a scholarship offer from Tulsa.