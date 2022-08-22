12 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Parker Kavanagh

Goal No. 12: NO SELF-LIMITATIONS. Expect more of yourself.

True Freshman | 6-1 | 192 lbs. | Salina, Kansas

Position: Quarterback

Quarterback Previous College: None

None Projection: Redshirt

Redshirt Status: Preferred Walk-On

Parker Kavanagh (b. April 24, 2003) is a preferred walk-on quarterback with quality bloodlines who likely will redshirt in 2022 and who plans on majoring in engineering.

A three-year letter-winner under head coach Mark Sandbo at Salina Central High School, Kavanagh earned all-state and all-league honors as a senior after throwing for 1,694 yards and 18 touchdowns, while he rushed for 601 yards and six more scores.

He totaled 3,868 career passing yards to break the school record for the Mustangs (his 34 touchdown passes also are a new school record) and also competed in basketball.

Kavanagh is the son of Brian and Jessica Kavanagh, both of whom attended K-State.

His father, Brian, was a quarterback for the Wildcats from 1994 to 1996, serving as a team captain as a senior and leading the Wildcats to their first ever New Year’s Bowl appearance.

Brian also memorably came off the bench to lead K-State to a win in the 1995 Holiday Bowl, eventually landing him in the Holiday Bowl Hall of Fame. If his son has even half his moxie, he’s got a decent chance to eventually see the field (hopefully not in a similar fashion).

Parker chose walking on for the Wildcats over offers from Dodge City Community College, Highland Community College and Missouri S&T.