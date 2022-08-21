13 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Xavier Loyd

Goal No. 13: EXPECT TO WIN. And truly believe we will.

Redshirt Freshman | 6-2 | 180 lbs. | Blue Springs, Missouri

Position: Wide Receiver

Wide Receiver Previous College: None

None Projection: Scout Team

Scout Team Status: Preferred Walk-On (NIL Scholarship)

Xavier Loyd (b. March 11, 2003) is a preferred walk-on wide receiver from Blue Springs High School in Missouri who is majoring in athletic training and rehabilitation sciences.

Loyd redshirted and did not see any game action in 2021. He projects best as a member of the scout team entering the 2022 season.

Loyd prepped under head coach David White at Blue Springs, where he totaled 40 catches for 556 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior, earning first-team all-conference and all-district honors for the Wildcats.

(That mascot is not ironic, by the way; Blue Springs licenses the Powercat from K-State. So, in a way, Loyd was always destined to come to Manhattan!)

In time, Loyd eventually could fill a slot role similar to the one vacated by Wykeen Gill. He walked on at Kansas State over an offer from Alabama A&M.

Loyd also received exciting news this offseason, as he was one of three walk-on players to be awarded full-ride scholarships from the Wildcat NIL collective.