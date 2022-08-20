14 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Tyson Struber

Goal No. 14: CONSISTENCY. Your very, very best every time.

True Freshman | 6-2 | 199 lbs. | Galva, Kansas

Position: Wide Receiver

Wide Receiver Previous College: None

None Projection: Redshirt

Redshirt Status: On Scholarship

Tyson Struber (b. Dec. 15, 2003) is a dominant athlete from Canton-Galva High School who signed onto the 2022 class in February and plans on majoring in business administration.

He’ll likely redshirt in 2022, given our receiver depth, but there is a chance he sees the field.

A four-year letter-winner under head coach Shelby Hoppes at Canton-Galva, Struber was rated the eighth-best player in the state of Kansas for the Class of 2022 by 247Sports.

He holds the career Kansas 8-man records for career receiving yards (4,040) and career touchdowns (70), while he finished two catches shy of tying that career mark.

Struber also led all players in the state — regardless of class — with 1,472 receiving yards as a senior as he was named the Sports in Kansas 8-Man Division I Player of the Year.

A four-year all-state honoree by The Topeka Capital-Journal, including during his final three seasons as a first-team selection, he helped the Eagles earn a state championship in 2019.

Struber also competed in track and field, winning a state title in the 200-meter dash.

He picked K-State over an offer from Kansas, plus interest from Harvard and South Dakota.

Struber’s primary recruiters were current recruiting coordinator Taylor Braet and former wide receivers coach Jason Ray. His father, James, also attended K-State.

Here’s what head coach Chris Klieman had to say about Struber’s potential on signing day: