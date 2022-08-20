14 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Jet Dineen

Goal No. 14: CONSISTENCY. Your very, very best every time.

True Freshman | 5-10 | 186 lbs. | Lawrence, Kansas

Position: Safety

Safety Previous College: None

None Projection: Redshirt

Redshirt Status: Preferred Walk-On

Jet Dineen (b. Jan. 23, 2004) is a preferred walk-on defensive back and a University of Kansas legacy from Free State High School in Lawrence. He likely will redshirt in 2022.

Dineen played for head coach Kevin Stewart at Free State, where he was a first-team all-state honoree as a senior and Kansas Shrine Bowl participant in addition to being named to the Kansas Football Coaches Association (KFBCA) Top 11.

He was named Sports in Kansas 6A Defensive Player of the Year and was among the final four candidates for the Simone Award as the top prep player in the Kansas City metro area.

Dineen recorded 77 tackles, three tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, two pass breakups and two interceptions for the Firebirds as a senior.

He also was stellar as a quarterback, throwing for 1,558 yards and 17 touchdowns on 104-of-197 aim with only three interceptions while also rushing for 1,516 yards and 18 touchdowns on 178 carries.

He set the FSHS record for most total yards in a season and also competed in basketball.

Named the 2022 National Football Foundation Coach Bill Snyder Family/Sunflower Chapter Scholar-Athlete Scholarship winner, Dineen also was successful in the classroom as a prep.

He chose the Wildcats over scholarship offers from Pittsburg State, Northwest Missouri State, Southeast Missouri State and Washburn, as well as preferred walk-on offers from Kansas, Nebraska, SMU and TCU.

Like his older brother, senior fullback Jax Dineen, Jet comes from a long line of Jayhawks:

Their mother, Jodi Oelschlager, was a volleyball letter-winner at Kansas from 1986 to 1989.

His brother, Joe Dineen Jr., was a linebacker for the Jayhawks from 2014 to 2018 and currently is a graduate assistant at Illinois (formerly in the same capacity at SMU).

His other brother, Jay Dineen, is a linebacker for Kansas and will be a super senior in 2022.

Their grandfather, Ron Oelschlager, played running back at KU from 1962 to 1964.

Their great-grandfather played basketball at Kansas for the legendary Phog Allen.

All of which makes Jax’s and Jet’s decisions to attend K-State all the more entertaining!