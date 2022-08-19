15 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Robert Hentz II

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted. Goal No. 15: LEADERSHIP. Everyone can set the example.

True Super Senior | 6-2 | 282 lbs. | Batesville, Mississippi

Position: Nose Guard

Nose Guard Previous College: Northwest Mississippi Community College

Northwest Mississippi Community College Projection: Second-String

Second-String Status: On Scholarship

Robert “Dee” Hentz II (b. April 5, 1999) is a powerful, explosive monster of a defensive nose tackle from a junior college in Mississippi who is majoring in physical and health education.

In 2020, he saw action in all 10 games as a member of the regular playing rotation and carded 11 total tackles, including a season-high two against Arkansas State and Texas Tech.

He then played in 12 games as a reserve nose guard in 2021, totaling six tackles on the year.

Hentz tied his career best with two tackles against Southern Illinois, tallied half tackles for loss against Iowa State and LSU and picked up second-team Academic All-Big 12 accolades.

He will continue to provide valuable depth behind Eli Huggins and Jaylen Pickle in 2022.

Hentz prepped under head coach Ricky Woods at South Panola (Mississippi) High School, where he earned all-state and all-region honors.

He led the Tigers to a 9-4 overall record and the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs as a senior in 2017, one of three playoff teams he played for as a high schooler.

Hentz totaled 85 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and two forced fumbles as a senior at South Panola, and he had a career-high 15 tackles against Columbus.

He then enrolled at Northwest Mississippi Community College and played under head coach Benjy Parker, including during the 2019 season, when he earned NJCAA second-team All-American, All-Region 23 and all-conference honors.

Regarded as the fourth-best community college defensive tackle in the Class of 2020 and the 41st-best overall community college prospect by 247Sports, Hentz also was ranked No. 8 among defensive tackles by ESPN after he helped the Rangers to earn an 8-3 record and a No. 6 ranking in the final NJCAA poll.

He totaled 44 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and three sacks as a true sophomore, and also added a forced fumble and fumble recovery, five pass breakups, and a blocked kick in 2019.

Hentz registered a season-high eight tackles in the 2019 season opener at East Central, then had a season-high three tackles for loss the next game against Southwest Mississippi.

He also came away with five tackles and a season-best 1.5 sacks against Copiah-Lincoln.

Hentz played in all 10 games with one start in 2018, finishing the season with 26 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks.

He selected K-State over offers from practically half of the Sun Belt Conference, including Arkansas State, Colorado State, Louisiana-Monroe, Memphis, North Texas, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Troy, UAB, UNLV and Western Kentucky, as well as interest from Charlotte.

His lead recruiters were K-State defensive ends coach Buddy Wyatt and defensive tackles coach Mike Tuiasosopo, who is now his position coach.

Hentz’s uncle, Deshea Townsend, played at the University of Alabama and then with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1998 to 2009, while he currently serves as the passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars (previously Chicago Bears).