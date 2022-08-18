16 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Seth Porter

Goal No. 16: RESPONSIBILITY. You are responsible for your own performance.

Redshirt Senior | 5-8 | 170 lbs. | Friendswood, Texas

Position: Wide Receiver

Wide Receiver Previous College: None

None Projection: Third-String

Third-String Status: On Scholarship

Seth Michael Porter (b. June 11, 1999) is a former walk-on wide receiver from Clear Springs High School in Friendswood, Texas, who obtained his bachelor’s degree in communication studies from K-State in May. He is poised to pick up a few more snaps at wideout in 2022.

Porter prepped at Clear Springs under head coach Randall Garlington and was a second-team all-district safety (in 2017) who accumulated 134 tackles, four interceptions and 18 pass breakups during his career. He also played soccer, earning all-district accolades.

After enrolling at K-State, Porter redshirted in 2018 and was a co-winner of the team’s Red Raider Award as the top contributor on the scout squad.

He then played in all 13 games in 2019, primarily on special teams, and also saw playing time in the Bowling Green game as a reserve wide receiver, hauling in a 12-yard pass.

Porter played in nine games in 2020 on special teams and as a reserve wide receiver.

He blocked a punt against Texas Tech, the third blocked punt by the Wildcats in as many games to open the season; had a 1-yard rush on a jet sweep against Oklahoma State; tallied a tackle on punt coverage against Texas; and finished the season as a first-team Academic All-Big 12 performer.

Porter saw action in 12 games in 2021, again primarily on special teams with most of his action occurring on punt returns, but he also played on both kickoff and punt coverage.

He played as a reserve wide receiver in K-State’s win over LSU in the Texas Bowl, returned a kickoff 11 yards against West Virginia, and again picked up first-team Academic All-Big 12 accolades following the season.

Porter’s father, Mark, was a kicker for Kansas State from 1985 to 1988 and his younger brother, Shane, also is a current walk-on wide receiver for the Wildcats.