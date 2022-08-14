20 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Colby McCalister

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

True Freshman | 5-9 | 188 lbs. | Houston, Texas

Position: Cornerback

Cornerback Previous College: None

None Projection: Redshirt

Redshirt Status: On Scholarship

Colby McCalister (b. March 7, 2004) is an instinctive young defensive back from Clear Brook High School in Houston, Texas, who plans on majoring in business administration.

He is likely to redshirt in 2022 but still could see some limited playing time as a reserve.

McCalister was a three-year starter under head coach John Towels at Clear Brook, where he was regarded as the 87th-best cornerback in the Class of 2022 by ESPN.

A three-time all-district selection who earned 2021 academic all-state honors, he totaled 63 tackles and two interceptions for the Wolverines over his three-year prep career.

McCalister was a high school teammate of current Wildcat wide receiver Shane Porter. He also completed in baseball and at track and field as a prep.

McCalister chose K-State over a scholarship offer from Alabama State, as well as interest from Army (which possibly offered as well) and Colorado. His primary recruiter was assistant head coach, passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach Van Malone.

Here’s what head coach Chris Klieman had to say about his newest cornerback recruit: