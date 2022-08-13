21 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Shane Porter

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

Redshirt Freshman | 5-11 | 179 lbs. | Friendswood, Texas

Position: Wide Receiver

Wide Receiver Previous College: None

None Projection: Scout Team

Scout Team Status: Preferred Walk-On

Shane Porter (b. June 30, 2001) is a walk-on wide receiver from Clear Brook High School in Friendswood, Texas, who redshirted in 2021 and is majoring in secondary education.

His older brother, Seth, also plays wide receiver for Kansas State. Their father, Mark, was a kicker for the Wildcats from 1985 to 1988.

Shane prepped under head coach Lupe Florez at Clear Brook, where he totaled 29 receptions for 560 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior.

He also played quarterback for the Wolverines, throwing for 1,565 yards and eight scores over the final two years of his career, while he rushed for 300 yards on 63 carries during his junior and senior seasons.

Porter earned first-team all-district honors as a wide receiver during his junior year, a season in which he also was named the team’s offensive Most Valuable Player.

He also played basketball and competed in track and field.

Porter is most famous for appearing in this viral TikTok video. (Read more here.) But he also starred during K-State’s Rodeo Bowl “loss” on Jan. 1 (but they won the game that mattered).