25 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Gabe Hoover

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

Redshirt Junior | 6-0 | 193 lbs. | McPherson, Kansas

Position: Wide Receiver

Wide Receiver Previous College: None

None Projection: Scout Team

Scout Team Status: Preferred Walk-On

Gabe David Hoover (b. Sept. 25, 2000) is a preferred walk-on wide receiver from McPherson High School who redshirted in 2019 and is majoring in finance.

Hoover, who did not see any game action during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season nor the 2021 season, prepped under head coach Jace Pavlovich at McPherson, where he helped the Bullpups to secure an 11-1 record and a trip to the state semifinals in 2018.

He earned first-team all-state honors as a senior from The Topeka Capital-Journal, The Wichita Eagle and the Kansas Football Coaches Association, while he was an honorable mention pick by the former two organizations as a junior.

Hoover hauled in 121 catches for 1,856 yards and 27 touchdowns for the Bullpups over his junior and senior seasons. He prepped with K-State sophomore tight end Cody Stufflebean.