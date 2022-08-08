26 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Anthony Frias II

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

True Sophomore | 5-10 | 210 lbs. | Turlock, California

Position: Running Back

Running Back Previous College: Modesto Junior College

Modesto Junior College Projection: Second-String

Second-String Status: On Scholarship

Anthony Frias II (b. Feb. 6, 2002) is a community college transfer running back from Modesto Junior College in Modesto, California, who fills a position of great need following the postseason transfers of both Joe Ervin III and Jacardia Wright: backup to Deuce Vaughn.

Frias, who is majoring in psychology, spent the 2021 season playing for the Modesto Pirates under head coach Rusty Stivers, earning all-region and all-conference honors.

He played in 11 games, totaling 851 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on 169 carries while also hauling in 13 receptions for 127 yards, and led all California junior college players in rushing touchdowns, while he ranked ninth in rushing yards.

Frias posted three 100-yard rushing games, highlighted by a 160-yard, three-touchdown outing in the season opener at Laney. He also went for 121 yards and two touchdowns at Reedley, while he carded 141 yards and a season-best five touchdowns against Sequoias.

Frias’ effort in the latter contest came on a season-high 25 carries.

He also registered six multi-touchdown games among his 11 contests and totaled three catches on two occasions, including a 28-yard effort against Sequoias.

Frias prepped under head coach James Patterson at Turlock High School in California, where he was a first-team all-league running back and team Most Valuable Player. He also competed in track and field. (Read more about his journey from his hometown newspaper.)

Frias transferred to K-State over offers from Cal Poly, Colorado State, Nevada and San Diego State. He has three years of eligibility remaining, along with a redshirt season, if necessary.