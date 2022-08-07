27 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Jake Huggins

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

Redshirt Junior | 6-5 | 225 lbs. | Cumming, Georgia

Position: Fullback

Fullback Previous College: None

None Projection: Third-String

Third-String Status: Preferred Walk-On

Jake Alexander Huggins (b. Sept. 12, 2000) is a preferred walk-on fullback from West Forsyth High School in Cumming, Georgia, who is majoring in business administration.

Huggins redshirted in 2019 and did not see game action during the 2020 or 2021 seasons.

He prepped under head coach Shawn Cahil, where he earned all-region honors as he helped the Wolverines to earn a 6-6 record and a trip to the second round of the playoffs.

Huggins is the brother of super senior defensive tackle Eli Huggins, who was profiled here.