27 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Gavin Forsha

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

True Sophomore | 6-3 | 215 lbs. | Nashville, Tennessee

Position: Linebacker

Linebacker Previous College: Tyler (Texas) Junior College

Tyler (Texas) Junior College Projection: Second-String

Second-String Status: On Scholarship

Gavin Forsha (b. June 5, 2002) is a JUCO linebacker standout, part of a key offseason three-player defensive haul from Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas, who is majoring in business.

He is quite likely to see playing time in the rotation behind Daniel Green and Will Honas.

Forsha played the 2021 season for the Tyler Apaches under head coach Thomas Rocco.

He was named to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football All-Small College Team after totaling 45 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks on the year; he led the conference and ranked fifth nationally in sacks, while he was 15th in the nation in tackles for loss.

Forsha posted a season-high seven tackles to go along with 2.5 sacks at Kilgore College and tallied a pass breakup against Navarro College.

He played with fellow Tyler-to-Kansas State transfers cornerback Justice Clemons and safety Kobe Savage. All three figure to make a major impact on our defense in 2022.

A four-year letter-winner under head coach Dan Davis at Mount Juliet Christian Academy in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, Forsha was a two-time all-district and all-county performer who was named the team’s defensive Most Valuable Player. He also participated in basketball.

Forsha’s father, Randall, played football at Middle Tennessee State, while his brother, Nolan, also plays at Tyler Junior College. They also have a cousin who plays football at Vanderbilt and another who plays at Rochester University.

Gavin Forsha was a major recruiting win, transferring to K-State over offers from Austin Peay, Chattanooga, Eastern Illinois, Eastern Kentucky, Lamar, Louisiana Tech, Missouri State, Murray State, North Alabama, Northern Colorado, Tennessee-Martin, ULM and, most important, USC and Lincoln Riley. He also had interest from Florida, LSU, Rutgers and Texas.

Forsha’s primary recruiters were his new position coach, linebackers coach Steve Stanard, and defensive ends coach Buddy Wyatt. He has three years of eligibility remaining, along with a redshirt season, if necessary.