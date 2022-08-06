28 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Devrin Weathers

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

Redshirt Freshman | 6-1 | 210 lbs. | Webb City, Missouri

Position: Running Back

Running Back Previous College: None

None Projection: Third-String

Third-String Status: On Scholarship

Devrin Weathers (b. April 26, 2003) is a play-making young running back from Webb City High School in Missouri who redshirted in 2021 and is majoring in business administration.

Weathers prepped under head coach John Roderique at Webb City, where he was viewed as the 14th-best prospect in the state of Missouri for the Class of 2021 by Rivals.

He picked up first-team all-state honors from the Missouri Football Coaches Association as both a junior and a senior, and was named The Joplin Globe’s Football Player of the Year and the Central Ozark Conference Offensive Player of the Year as a senior.

Weathers also was named an all-district player on three occasions as he helped the Cardinals to earn a combined 26-4 record during his final two years, including a state championship as a junior. In all, he totaled 4,500 yards and 59 touchdowns during his prep career, and also competed in baseball, basketball and track.

Rated as a three-star athlete prospect by most recruiting services, Weathers chose K-State over offers from Eastern Illinois and Navy, as well as interest from Iowa State and Missouri.

His primary recruiter was his current position coach, running backs coach Brian Anderson.

Amid a deep running backfield in 2021, Weathers redshirted as the coaches worked to determine his best suited position in the future. There are still many options: