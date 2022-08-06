28 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Vaughn Malone

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

Redshirt Junior | 6-0 | 187 lbs. | Austin, Texas

Position: Cornerback

Cornerback Previous College: None

None Projection: Third-String

Third-String Status: Preferred Walk-On

Vaughn Alexander Malone (b. Dec. 7, 2000) is a preferred walk-on defensive back from St. Michael’s Catholic Academy in Austin, Texas, who is majoring in human ecology.

He redshirted in 2019 and did not see any game action during the shortened 2020 season.

In 2021, Malone saw his first career playing time in K-State’s win over LSU in the Texas Bowl (and although K-State does not credit him with any further action, I’ve found pictures of him ostensibly in action during other games last season in our SB Nation photo database.)

He prepped under head coach Benjamin Ortiz at St. Michael’s, where he earned honorable mention all-district honors as a senior, and he also picked up honorable mention all-state honors in the 800-meter relay with a time of 1:32.35.

Malone is the son of K-State assistant head coach, passing game defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach Van Malone, who also was an All-American at Texas before playing five seasons in the NFL with the Detroit Lions.