29 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Jax Dineen

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

True Senior | 5-10 | 244 lbs. | Lawrence, Kansas

Position: Fullback

Fullback Previous College: None

None Projection: Starter

Starter Status: On Scholarship

Jax Dean Dineen (b. July 1, 2001) is a University of Kansas legacy who defected to the good guys to play for Chris Klieman. He played as a fullback in 2019-2021 and has yet to redshirt.

Dineen played in 12 games in 2019 and (ironically) earned a start at Kansas. He made single catches in three games for a total of 24 yards, including a 10-yard reception at Texas Tech.

He helped to block for 178 rushing yards per game to rank fourth in the Big 12, while he was a part of helping the Wildcats to score 29 rushing touchdowns, the third most in the Big 12.

Dineen then played in nine games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, which included drawing starts against Arkansas State, Kansas and Oklahoma State.

He caught seven passes for 78 yards on the year, in addition to his blocking duties, and had a banner day on the receiving end against the Cowboys, hauling in four passes for 35 yards.

Dineen’s four receptions against OSU were the most by a K-State fullback since Rock Cartwright had six against Texas Tech in 2001.

He helped the Wildcats to lead the Big 12 Conference and rank fourth nationally in red zone offense (93.9%), and finished the year as a second-team Academic All-Big 12 performer.

Having developed into a physical blocking fullback who played in 12 games in 2021 with seven starts en route to second-team All-Big 12 honors from the league’s coaches, Dineen helped K-State to tie for second in the Big 12 Conference with 29 rushing touchdowns, while the Wildcats’ 4.83 yards per rush ranked sixth in school history.

He rushed five times for 20 yards last season, including career highs in attempts (four) and yards (18) in K-State’s win over LSU in the Texas Bowl, and also caught four passes on the year, including a 9-yard catch at Texas Tech that set up a crucial K-State touchdown.

Just to give you an idea of how embarrassing a recruiting whiff this remains for Les Miles:

Dineen’s mother, Jodi, was a volleyball letter-winner at Kansas from 1986 to 1989.

His brother, Joe Dineen Jr., was a linebacker for the Jayhawks from 2014 to 2018 and currently is a graduate assistant at Illinois (formerly in the same capacity at SMU).

His other brother, Jay Dineen, is a linebacker for Kansas and will be a senior in 2021.

Their grandfather, Ron Oelschlager, played running back at KU from 1962 to 1964.

Their great-grandfather played basketball at Kansas for the legendary Phog Allen.

That this kid didn’t end up wearing crimson and blue is frankly just pathetic KU recruiting, which continues to this day as younger brother Jet Dineen is now a K-State walk-on safety.

Anyhow, Jax Dineen was a three-year letter-winner under coach Bob Lisher at Free State High School in Lawrence, helping the Firebirds to earn a 29-4 record during his career.

A high school teammate of fellow Wildcat Keenan Garber, he was rated the top fullback nationally in the Class of 2019 by Rivals and ESPN, while he was ranked No. 3 by 247Sports.

Voted a first team all-state linebacker in both 2017 and 2018 by The Wichita Eagle, Dineen also was a first-team selection in 2018 and an honorable mention pick in 2017 by The Topeka Capital-Journal.

He also was named to the 2017 and 2018 USA TODAY Sports/American Family Insurance All-USA Kansas teams, and was a three-time first team all-league player at running back.

Dineen set a school record with 3,592 rushing yards and 48 touchdowns, including 1,000-yard seasons as both a junior and senior.

He was a finalist for the 2018 Simone Award as the top prep player in the Kansas City area, was named to the 2017 Kansas City Star All-Metro team and played basketball for two years.

Dineen picked K-State over offers from Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Chattanooga, Illinois State, Kansas, North Dakota State, South Dakota, Southern Miss, Tulane and Western Illinois, as well as interest from Arkansas, Colorado State, Iowa State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin.

“I bought some stuff, and was like, ‘You know what? I’m proud,’” Dineen told The Lawrence Journal-World. “I’ve never went against K-State. I cheered for KU over them, but I love the way they do things. I think their program fit me the best, and I’m happy.”

“We have wanted that package deal since we were babies,” he said of he and Garber. “That was a huge factor. If we were together and happy at a place, we were going to make it.”