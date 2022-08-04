30 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Matthew Maschmeier

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

Redshirt Sophomore | 6-0 | 192 lbs. | Lisle, Illinois

Position: Safety

Safety Previous College: None

None Projection: Third-String

Third-String Status: Preferred Walk-On

Matthew M. Maschmeier (b. Dec. 10, 2001) is a preferred walk-on safety from Naperville High School North in Lisle, Illinois, who is majoring in business adminstration.

He redshirted and did not see any game action in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

In 2021, Maschmeier made a tackle in K-State’s Texas Bowl win over LSU, which was the first playing time of his career. And now the three safety positions are wide open entering 2022.

A three-year letter-winner for the Naperville North Huskies under head coach Sean Drendel, he earned all-state honors as a defensive back and wide receiver as a senior, in addition to earning co-conference Offensive Player of the Year honors and all-area accolades.

Maschmeier carded 697 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, 141 rushing yards, and two more scores, in addition to a kickoff return touchdown during his final season.

He also was a three-year letter-winner in lacrosse, earning a pair of academic all-conference honors in addition to his one in football.

Maschmeier’s father, Tom, played defensive back for Notre Dame and was a member of the Fighting Irish’s 1973 National Championship team.