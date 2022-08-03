31 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: DJ Giddens

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

Redshirt Freshman | 6-1 | 212 lbs. | Junction City, Kansas

Position: Running Back

Running Back Previous College: None

None Projection: Third-String

Third-String Status: Preferred Walk-On

DJ Giddens (b. Aug. 26, 2003) is a preferred walk-on running back from Junction City High School who impressed but redshirted in 2021 and is majoring in business administration.

Giddens prepped under head coach Randall Zimmerman at Junction City, where he rushed for 1,912 yards and 34 touchdowns during his career, including 1,255 yards and 30 touchdowns as a senior.

His rushing yardage in 2020 ranked as the fifth most in school history for a single season.

Giddens earned first-team all-state honors as a senior from The Topeka Capital-Journal, while he was an honorable mention pick by The Wichita Eagle.

He ranked among the program’s top 10 in career rushing touchdowns (34; tied for second), total touchdowns (34; fourth), carries (266; fifth) and rushing yards (1,912; seventh).

Giddens scored five touchdowns in a game against Wichita East and he was only the third player in school history to reach that mark.

He also ran for 216 yards in the Kansas Class 6A state championship game.

Giddens contributed mainly on the scout team last season but there was a lot of talk about his possibly playing at various times, so he must have done something right. He also got to travel to the Texas Bowl and participate in practices after some other backs transferred.