33 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Leyton Simmering

True Freshman | 6-0 | 158 lbs. | Rosemount, Minnesota

Position: Kicker

Kicker Previous College: None

None Projection: Redshirt

Redshirt Status: Preferred Walk-On

Leyton Simmering (b. Sept. 5, 2003) is a preferred walk-on place kicker from Rosemount High School in Minnesota who plans on majoring in aeronautical technology with the hopes of eventually becoming a pilot.

Simmering is considered the top senior kicker from Minnesota. He’ll likely redshirt in 2022.

An All-District selection who also was a member of Rosemount’s state soccer squad, Simmering lettered three years for the Irish under head coach Jeff Erdmann.

He was rated the 23rd-best kicker in the Class of 2022 by National Kicking Rankings.

An all-state performer who was true on 19 of 25 field-goal attempts and 111 of 120 extra-point attempts during his career, Simmering also averaged 66.4 yards and totaled 27 touchbacks during his senior campaign, while he averaged 39.0 yards per punt.

He lettered twice in soccer, earning all-conference honors; three years in track and field, helping the 4x200 meter relay team to set the school record; and five years in alpine skiing.

Lettering also was named the Rosemount High School Athlete of the Year. He chose to walk on at K-State over a scholarship offer from North Dakota.