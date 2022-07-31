34 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Ben Sinnott

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

Redshirt Sophomore | 6-4 | 247 lbs. | Waterloo, Iowa

Position: Tight End/Fullback

Tight End/Fullback Previous College: None

None Projection: Third-String

Third-String Status: Preferred Walk-On

Benjamin Thomas Sinnott (b. June 14, 2002) is a preferred walk-on tight end and fullback from Columbus Catholic High School in Waterloo, Iowa, who is majoring in kinesiology.

He redshirted and did not see any game action in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Sinnott played in each of the final 12 games of 2021 — including starts against Oklahoma and LSU — after missing the season opener due to an injury sustained in fall camp.

He totaled three rushes for 12 yards and two catches for 15 yards on the year; his longest catch went for 11 yards against Nevada, while he had a 9-yard rush against Oklahoma.

Sinnott scored his first career touchdown on a 1-yard run at Kansas and also assisted in run blocking, helping K-State to tie for second in the Big 12 with 29 rushing touchdowns, while the Wildcats’ 4.83 yards per rush ranked sixth in school history.

He earned first-team Academic All-Big 12 accolades and now might play slightly more tight end than fullback as the offense transitions into 2022 under new coordinator Collin Klein.

Sinnott lettered three years for the Columbus Catholic Sailors under coach Brad Schmit.

He was named to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association all-state team as a tight end, wide receiver and defensive end; earned the Black Hawk County All-Metro Football Award on offense in 2019 and defense in 2019; and also picked up all-district honors.

Sinnott hauled in 61 career receptions for 958 yards and 22 touchdowns, while he also had 24 carries for 194 yards and five scores.

Defensively, he totaled 109 career tackles, nine sacks, 27.5 tackles for loss and four picks, and also lettered in baseball, golf, tennis, track and hockey.

Sinnott’s cousin, Ashlee Sinnott, played volleyball at Northern Iowa, while another cousin of his, Zach Hammes, was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Sinnott decommitted from South Dakota in late 2019 to accept a PWO offer from K-State.