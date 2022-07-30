35 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Jairus Kennedy

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

Redshirt Sophomore | 6-1 | 180 lbs. | Wichita, Kansas

Position: Cornerback

Cornerback Previous College: None

None Projection: Scout Team

Scout Team Status: Preferred Walk-On

Jairus Kennedy (b. Oct. 26, 2001) is a preferred walk-on defensive back from Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School in Wichita who is majoring in business administration.

He redshirted in 2020 and did not see any game action in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Nor did he play at all in 2021, so I continue to project him mainly as a scout teamer.

Kennedy prepped under head coach Dan Adelhardt at Kapaun, where he earned honorable mention all-state accolades as a senior from The Topeka Capital-Journal and The Wichita Eagle after he totaled 28 tackles and an interception during his senior campaign.

He also was well-rounded on offense, passing for 652 yards and seven touchdowns, rushing for 388 yards and two scores, and totaling 387 receiving yards and five more touchdowns over his junior and senior seasons.

A jack of all trades, Kennedy served as the Crusaders’ punter, too, averaging 34.2 yards per punt over his final two seasons, and also played basketball and participated in powerlifting.