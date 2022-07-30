35 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Dylan Bequeaith

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

True Freshman | 6-1 | 230 lbs. | Colleyville, Texas

Position: Fullback

Fullback Previous College: None

None Projection: Redshirt

Redshirt Status: Preferred Walk-On

Dylan Bequeaith is a preferred walk-on fullback from Grapevine High School in Texas.

Bequeaith, who is likely to redshirt in 2022, was a back-to-back first-team All-District honoree at right guard for the Mustangs (so he has some blocking experience!) and earned second-team Academic All-State honors from the Texas High School Coaches Association.

Bequeaith’s larger fraternal twin brother, Drake, is a scholarshipped freshman offensive lineman for the Wildcats. Like Drake, Dylan actually was born in Leawood and only later moved to Texas in the sixth grade. Said their head coach at Grapevine, Mike Alexander: