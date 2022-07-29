36 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Hunter Henry

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

Redshirt Junior | 6-1 | 187 lbs. | Austin, Texas

Position: Defensive Back

Defensive Back Previous College: Rice University

Rice University Projection: Second-String

Second-String Status: Preferred Walk-On

John Hunter Henry (b. June 30, 2000) is a preferred walk-on safety who transferred from Rice to K-State in the 2020 offseason. Due to COVID-19, he did not have to sit out for a year.

Henry played in three games for the Owls, so he retained his redshirt for the 2019 season.

He saw time against Wake Forest, Southern Miss and Marshall, but did not record statistics.

Following his transfer, Henry played in eight contests for KSU — including each of the final three games — during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season as he totaled seven tackles.

He had two stops each against Kansas, Baylor and Texas, and also carded his first career tackle for loss against the Bears.

Henry then saw action in four games as a reserve defensive back in 2021, playing against Oklahoma, TCU, Kansas and LSU. He also earned second-team Academic All-Big 12 honors.

I project that Henry, who is majoring in kinesiology, could appear in the two-deep in 2021.

A three-year letter-winner who concluded his prep career under head coach Hank Carter at Lake Travis High School, Henry initially played two seasons at Cedar Park High School.

In all, he was credited with 143 tackles in his high school career, along with 14 pass breakups and three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

Henry earned All-District 25-6A honors as a Lake Travis senior after compiling 79 tackles, one sack, an interception and three pass breakups as he helped the Cavaliers to advance to the state semifinals.

He was named to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s Top 30 DBs and as part of the magazine’s postseason “Class of 2019” after previously being an all-district selection as a junior at Cedar Park and also named to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s Top 100 juniors.

Henry earned honorable mention all-district honors as a sophomore after Cedar Park captured the state title.

He also competed in track, with personal bests of 11.1 in the 100 meters and 22.9 in the 200.

Henry’s mother, Anita, was an eight-time NCAA All-American swimmer at Alabama and his aunt, Megan Henry, has competed with the U.S. Skeleton team since 2013.