37 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Andrew Sonner

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

Redshirt Freshman | 6-4 | 244 lbs. | Olathe, Kansas

Position: Tight End

Tight End Previous College: None

None Projection: Scout Team

Scout Team Status: Preferred Walk-On

Andrew Sonner (b. May 19, 2002) is a preferred walk-on tight end from Olathe High School East who redshirted in 2021 and is majoring in mechanical engineering.

He projects mainly as a member of the scout team and perhaps special teams in 2022.

Sonner played for the Hawks under head coach Jesse Owen. He earned all-league honors as a senior and was a high school teammate of current K-State defensive end Nate Matlack.

Sonner also competed in basketball as a prep. He arrived in time for 2021 spring practices.