37 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Krew Jackson

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

Redshirt Freshman | 6-5 | 204 lbs. | Queen Creek, Arizona

Position: Linebacker

Linebacker Previous College: None

None Projection: Third-String

Third-String Status: On Scholarship

Krew Jackson (b. July 28, 2002) is a rangy young linebacker from Queen Creek High School in Arizona who is majoring in engineering and looks to increase his playing time in 2022.

He signed with K-State in December 2020, and saw time in a reserve role against TCU and in K-State’s Texas Bowl win over LSU as he was able to retain his redshirt during 2021.

Jackson prepped under head coach Travis Schureman at Queen Creek, where he was viewed as the 68th-best safety in the Class of 2021 by 247Sports, while Rivals rated him the 14th-best prospect in the state of Arizona.

He totaled 138 tackles, a pair of interceptions and three passes defended during the final two years of his prep career for the Bulldogs, earning Academic All-State honors as a senior.

Jackson is a lengthy safety and outside linebacker prospect with good range and footwork, and he is a strong tackler. You can read more about him in Drew Schneider’s profile here.

Jackson picked K-State over an impressive offer list that included Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Boston College, BYU, Idaho, Iowa State, Michigan State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Pitt, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Virginia, Washington State and Yale.

(Note: His father apparently played for possible Big 12 expansion target San Diego State.)