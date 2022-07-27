38 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Brendan Mott

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

Redshirt Junior | 6-5 | 240 lbs. | Iowa City, Iowa

Position: Defensive End

Defensive End Previous College: None

None Projection: Scout Team

Scout Team Status: Preferred Walk-On

Brendan Michael Mott (b. March 28, 2001) is a preferred walk-on defensive end majoring in finance from Iowa City High School West who redshirted in 2019 and plays sparingly.

He has contributed primarily on the scout team since converting from tight end during the 2020 offseason.

In 2020, Mott played as a reserve defensive end against Kansas, making one tackle. He also saw action as a reserve defensive end in 2021 during KSU’s win over LSU in the Texas Bowl.

A two-year letter-winner at Iowa City West under head coach Garrett Hartwig, Mott helped the Trojans to earn a 21-3 record over his junior and senior seasons. He totaled 33 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, and also competed in track and field.

Mott’s father, Joe, was an All-Big Ten defensive end at Iowa and selected in the third round of the 1989 NFL Draft by the New York Jets, while he also played for the Green Bay Packers.

Chris Klieman had good things to say about Mott last offseason, so his might be a name worth watching out for since defensive end is a position where walk-ons can break through.