39 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Jordan Schippers

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

Redshirt Junior | 6-1 | 205 lbs. | Colby, Kansas

Position: Running Back

Running Back Previous College: Western Illinois University

Western Illinois University Projection: Scout Team

Scout Team Status: Preferred Walk-On

Jordan Gene Schippers (b. Aug. 18, 2000) is a preferred walk-on running back majoring in finance who transferred to K-State in the 2020 offseason from Western Illinois University.

Schippers redshirted and did not see any game action in 2020 as he sat out due to NCAA transfer rules. He then converted from defensive back to running back during spring camp.

In 2021, Schippers saw action in three games as a reserve running back.

He had his first two carries as a Wildcat for a total of 7 yards at Kansas, while he had three rushes for 5 yards in K-State’s Texas Bowl victory over LSU.

Schippers prepped under head coach Rees McKinney at Colby High School, where he rushed for 3,155 yards and 49 touchdowns, including a career-high 919 yards and 16 scores as a sophomore. He also rushed for 16 touchdowns as a quarterback during his senior year.

Schippers caught 83 passes for 1,325 yards and 18 touchdowns during his career, and he also won the state championship in the 200-meter dash.

He earned first-team all-state honors from The Topeka Capital-Journal as a senior, while he was an honorable mention pick as a sophomore and junior, and he also picked up honorable mention honors all three seasons from The Wichita Eagle.

Schippers then played in eight games as a running back for the Leathernecks during his true freshman season in 2019, finishing with 131 yards on 29 carries, and he did not have a lost-yardage attempt on the entire season. He also caught three passes for 13 yards.

Schippers had a career-high 85 yards on 15 carries at Youngstown State, while he had 40 yards on nine carries the week prior against Illinois State.