60 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Erwin Nash

In which BracketCat counts down the 60th day until the 2022 kickoff with a profile of Kansas State wide receiver Erwin Nash.

#88 Phillip Brooks
No. 88 will be worn by a new Wildcat this year, freshman wide receiver Erwin Nash, as Phillip Brooks has elected to switch over to just No. 8.
NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

#88 Erwin Nash

True Freshman | 6-2 | 209 lbs. | Olathe, Kansas
Erwin Nash
  • Position: Wide Receiver
  • Previous College: None
  • Projection: Redshirt
  • Status: Preferred Walk-On

Erwin Nash (b. Aug. 8, 2004) is a preferred walk-on wide receiver from Olathe High School South who plans on majoring in business and likely will redshirt in 2022.

Nash played under head coach Craig Lewis at Olathe South, where he caught 33 passes for 521 yards and five touchdowns for the Falcons as a senior en route to all-conference honors.

He walked on at K-State over recruiting interest from Coffeyville Community College and Emporia State, as well as a preferred walk-on offer from Missouri.

