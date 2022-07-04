61 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Kendrick Jones

From all of us here at Bring On The Cats, we’d like to wish a very happy and enjoyable Independence Day to all our loyal readers! Please try not to blow your fingers off tonight!

True Freshman | 6-4 | 187 lbs. | Shawnee, Kansas

Position: Wide Receiver

Previous College: None

Projection: Redshirt

Status: Preferred Walk-On

Kendrick Jones (b. May 1, 2003) is a preferred walk-on wide receiver from Mill Valley High School in Shawnee who plans on majoring in athletic training and rehabilitation sciences.

Jones, who likely will redshirt in 2022, played under head coach Joel Applebee at Mill Valley, where he was a first-team all-state performer and named to The Wichita Eagle’s Top 11 team as a senior after posting 667 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 41 receptions while rushing 10 times for 113 yards and two more scores.

He also was named a finalist for the 2021 Sports in Kansas Player of the Year award and was a Kansas Shrine Bowl selection.

Jones helped the Jaguars to earn a 13-1 record and a state championship as a senior.

He carded 548 receiving yards and five touchdowns as a junior, posted 377 yards and three scores as a sophomore, and totaled 401 kickoff return yards throughout his prep career.

Jones also competed in baseball and basketball. He walked on at K-State over recruiting interest from Benedictine and Independence Community College.