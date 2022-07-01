 clock menu more-arrow no yes

64 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Alex Key

In which BracketCat counts down the 64th day until the 2022 kickoff with a profile of Kansas State offensive lineman Alex Key.

By BracketCat
#64 Glenn Williams
Glenn Williams (64) was an offensive lineman who punched above his weight relative to his recruiting standings for K-State, Perhaps walk-on freshman offensive lineman Alex Key can, too?
NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

#74 Alex Key

True Freshman | 6-3 | 298 lbs. | Haysville, Kansas
Alex Key
Alex Key
  • Position: Offensive Line
  • Previous College: None
  • Projection: Redshirt
  • Status: Preferred Walk-On

Alex Key (b. April 2, 2004) is a preferred walk-on offensive lineman prospect from Derby High School who plans on majoring in construction science and management.

Key, a Haysville native who is likely to redshirt in 2022, played under head coach and former Wildcat Brandon Clark at Derby, where he was rated the 57th-best interior offensive lineman in the nation and ninth-best overall prospect in the state of Kansas for the Class of 2022 by 247Sports while blocking up front for future K-State phenom running back Dylan Edwards.

Key earned first-team all-state honors as a senior and was named to the Top 11 by The Topeka Capital-Journal and Sports in Kansas.

He helped the Panthers to earn a combined 32-4 record, two state championships and another state title game appearance over his final three seasons.

Key walked on at K-State over recruiting interest from Air Force, Dartmouth, Eastern Michigan, Emporia State, Missouri Western, Pittsburg State, Southeast Missouri State, William Jewell, and Butler and Hutchinson community colleges, according to 247Sports.

His sibling, Brady, also attends K-State, as did their parents, Brian and Andrea Key.

