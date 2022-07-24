41 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Austin Moore

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

Redshirt Junior | 6-1 | 217 lbs. | Louisburg, Kansas

Position: Linebacker

Linebacker Previous College: None

None Projection: Second-String

Second-String Status: On Scholarship

Richard Austin Moore (b. June 30, 2000) is a former walk-on linebacker from Louisburg High School who redshirted during the 2019 season and is majoring in kinesiology.

Moore saw action in seven games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season — primarily on special teams — while also serving as a reserve linebacker and totaling four tackles on the season, including a season-high three against Kansas.

He also earned first-team Academic All-Big 12 honors following that season as he was one of 13 players in the league to be nominated with a 4.0 grade-point average.

Moore then played in all 13 games in 2021, including earning his first career start at Kansas, as he finished the year with 18 tackles and three tackles for loss. He posted a career-best five tackles against the Jayhawks, while he had three apiece against both TCU and LSU.

Moore tallied his first full tackle for loss against the Horned Frogs and had half a tackle for loss in four of his final five games. He also remained a significant contributor on kickoff coverage and the punt return unit, and again was a first-team Academic All-Big 12 honoree.

Moore prepped under head coach Robert Ebenstein at Louisburg, where he helped the other Wildcats to earn an 11-2 record in 2018 and a trip to the state playoffs.

He earned first-team all-state honors as a running back during his senior season from The Topeka Capital-Journal and The Wichita Eagle, while he was an honorable mention pick from both organizations as a junior.

Moore also picked up three all-league honors as a linebacker and two as a running back, and he was a finalist for the Frank Fontana Award as the most outstanding high school football player in the smaller class in the greater Kansas City area.

He totaled 226 tackles, five forced fumbles and 17 tackles for loss in addition to rushing for 3,021 yards during his prep career.

Moore also was a three-time state qualifier in wrestling who finished fourth at State in 2019.