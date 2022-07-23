42 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Randen Plattner

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

Redshirt Senior | 6-3 | 233 lbs. | Parkville, Missouri

Position: Long Snapper

Long Snapper Previous College: None

None Projection: Starter

Starter Status: On Scholarship

Randen Jul Plattner (b. Dec. 8, 1999) is a former walk-on long and short snapper from Park Hill High School in Parkville, Missouri, who’s been Academic All-Big 12 three years running.

Plattner redshirted in 2018 and played in all 13 games in 2019, serving as the team’s primary long snapper for both field goals and extra points. He was true on all 67 snaps that season and earned first-team Academic All-Big 12 accolades.

During the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Plattner again served as the primary long snapper on all field goal and extra-point attempts, seeing action in nine games.

He was true on all 47 snap attempts and again finished as a first-team Academic All-Big 12 performer, which is no mean feat as he is currently majoring in mechanical engineering.

Last season, Plattner played in all 13 games as the primary long snapper for punt, field goal and extra point attempts. He was again true on all 103 snap attempts and again earned first-team Academic All-Big 12 honors.

A three-year letter-winner at Park Hill under head coach Josh Hood, Plattner was rated the 23rd-best long snapper in the nation, according to Rubio Long Snapping.

He made 11 tackles and recovered a fumble in his prep career, helping the Trojans earn a 10-3 record and state semifinals appearance as a senior, and also lettered three years in golf.