42 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Randen Plattner

In which BracketCat counts down the 42nd day until the 2022 kickoff with a profile of Kansas State long snapper Randen Plattner.

By BracketCat
#42 Victor Mann
While he really has no positional relation to the long snapper I am profiling today, do you think I would pass up a chance to recognize Victor Mann (42) actually getting to run the ball for a change?

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

#42 Randen Plattner

Redshirt Senior | 6-3 | 233 lbs. | Parkville, Missouri
Randen Plattner
Randen Plattner
Courtesy Kansas State Athletics
  • Position: Long Snapper
  • Previous College: None
  • Projection: Starter
  • Status: On Scholarship

Randen Jul Plattner (b. Dec. 8, 1999) is a former walk-on long and short snapper from Park Hill High School in Parkville, Missouri, who’s been Academic All-Big 12 three years running.

Plattner redshirted in 2018 and played in all 13 games in 2019, serving as the team’s primary long snapper for both field goals and extra points. He was true on all 67 snaps that season and earned first-team Academic All-Big 12 accolades.

During the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Plattner again served as the primary long snapper on all field goal and extra-point attempts, seeing action in nine games.

He was true on all 47 snap attempts and again finished as a first-team Academic All-Big 12 performer, which is no mean feat as he is currently majoring in mechanical engineering.

Last season, Plattner played in all 13 games as the primary long snapper for punt, field goal and extra point attempts. He was again true on all 103 snap attempts and again earned first-team Academic All-Big 12 honors.

A three-year letter-winner at Park Hill under head coach Josh Hood, Plattner was rated the 23rd-best long snapper in the nation, according to Rubio Long Snapping.

He made 11 tackles and recovered a fumble in his prep career, helping the Trojans earn a 10-3 record and state semifinals appearance as a senior, and also lettered three years in golf.

