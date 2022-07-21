44 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Tobi Osunsanmi

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

True Freshman | 6-2 | 216 lbs. | Wichita, Kansas

Position: Linebacker

Linebacker Previous College: None

None Projection: Redshirt

Redshirt Status: On Scholarship

Tobi Osunsanmi (b. March 19, 2004) is an intense young linebacker prospect from Wichita High School East who plans on majoring in construction science and management.

Osunsanmi played under head coach Ene Akpan at East, where he was regarded as the 229th-best overall player in the nation for the Class of 2022 by 247Sports. The organization also rated him the 20th-best linebacker and second-best overall player in the state.

Osunsanmi, who’ll likely redshirt, earned all-state honors from the Kansas Football Coaches Association after totaling 74 tackles, two forced fumbles and a blocked punt for the Aces.

He also competed in track — winning state in the 4x100 — and basketball.

A consensus three-star prospect as a safety and linebacker by the major recruiting services, Osunsanmi chose K-State over scholarship offers from Akron, Kansas, Northern Iowa and South Dakota State, as well as interest from Iowa State, Nebraska and South Dakota.

His primary recruiters were receruiting coordinator Taylor Braet and his new position coach, linebackers coach Steve Stanard.

Here is what head coach Chris Klieman had to say about Osunsanmi on his signing day: