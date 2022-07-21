44 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Christian Moore

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

Redshirt Sophomore | 6-2 | 243 lbs. | Huntington Beach, California

Position: Fullback

Fullback Previous College: None

None Projection: Second-String

Second-String Status: On Scholarship

Christian Stephen Moore (b. Oct. 1, 2001) is a tough, physical finisher majoring in sociology from Huntington Beach High School in California who can play both fullback and tight end.

Moore signed in December 2019 and enrolled early to participate in 2020 spring practices.

He saw action in three games in 2020 — primarily on special teams — as he played against Kansas, Iowa State and Texas, preserving his redshirt.

Moore played in four games as a reserve fullback against Southern Illinois, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and West Virginia in 2021, earning first-team Academic All-Big 12 honors.

He prepped under head coach Brett Brown at Huntington Beach, where he was viewed as the 41st-best tight end (H-back) in the Class of 2020 by ESPN.

Moore hauled in 78 receptions for 800 yards and seven touchdowns for the Oilers. He had a career-high 36 catches as a senior, while he recorded five of his touchdowns as a junior.

Moore also played linebacker, carding 142 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks during his career; earned first-team all-league honors as both a junior and senior, while he was a second-team pick as a sophomore; and was named Defensive Player of the Year as a junior.

His father, Aaron, played baseball at UAB, while one of his brothers, Cory, played baseball at Illinois-Chicago.

“For me, personally, it was not hard at all (coming this far from home to go to school). I committed on my unofficial (visit). Once I came up here, saw everything, saw what everything’s about, I knew this is where I wanted to be,” Moore told kstatesports.com.

“That’s why I committed so early. So the decision was not hard at all for me.”

Moore chose K-State over interest from Boise State, Nevada and Oregon State. His primary recruiter was former offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham.

You can learn more about what Moore brings to the table in our 2019 recruiting profile.