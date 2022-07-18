47 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: La’James White

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

Redshirt Freshman | 5-7 | 185 lbs. | Lenexa, Kansas

Position: Running Back

Running Back Previous College: United States Air Force Academy

United States Air Force Academy Projection: Scout Team

Scout Team Status: Walk-On

La’James “Jimmy” White (b. Jan. 9, 2003) is a walk-on running back who redshirted in 2021 at Air Force and offers depth behind Deuce Vaughn at the all-important “scat back” spot.

A Kansas City, Kansas native, White played his senior season under head coach Tom Radke at St. James Academy, where he rushed for 1,513 yards and 26 touchdowns as a senior in 2020, helping the Thunder to win the state championship.

White, who scored five touchdowns in the state title game*, picked up first-team all-state honors as a senior from The Topeka Capital-Journal and The Wichita Eagle, while he was an honorable mention pick by both newspapers as a junior while playing at Piper High School.

He also was named one of the top 11 players in the state as a senior by the Kansas Football Coaches Association, while Sports in Kansas named him the 4A Offensive Player of the Year.

White posted 3,987 rushing yards and 52 touchdowns in his prep career, while he caught 64 passes for 1,000 yards and another 15 scores. He also competed in baseball, basketball, powerlifting, track and field, and wrestling, placing fifth in the state wrestling meet.

Although he is unlikely to contribute in a major capacity behind Vaughn and others, White still represents a nice, underrated pickup on the transfer market by Klieman and company.

He originally received a preferred walk-on offer from K-State and Brian Anderson in 2020.

*The forgotten team that White demolished in this title game? None other than the storied alma mater of both yours truly and JT VanGilder, the esteemed Arkansas City High School.