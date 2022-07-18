47 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Cody Stufflebean

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

Redshirt Sophomore | 6-4 | 257 lbs. | McPherson, Kansas

Position: Defensive End

Defensive End Previous College: None

None Projection: Third-String

Third-String Status: On Scholarship

Cody Curtis Stufflebean (b. June 29, 2001) is a big, physical player from McPherson High School majoring in industrial engineering who redshirted in 2020 and did not see any game action in 2020 or 2021. He transitioned from tight end to defensive end at the end of 2020.

Stufflebean played under head coach Jace Pavlovich at McPherson, where he was viewed as the 88th-best athlete in the Class of 2020 by 247Sports, while ESPN rated him as a defensive end, placing him No. 96 on the list.

He was named to the 2019 Wichita Eagle Top-11 Team and was a first-team all-state performer by both The Topeka Capital-Journal and The Wichita Eagle in addition to being named the league’s Defensive Most Valuable Player.

Stufflebean was named to the 2019 Kansas Football Coaches Association (KFBCA) Top 11 Team and was an all-state pick by the organization.

He finished his final prep season with 44 tackles, eight sacks and a forced fumble in just 21 quarters as the Bullpups outscored opponents 439-99 in 2019; had 12 catches for 193 yards and six touchdowns as a tight end; and was selected to play in the Kansas Shrine Bowl.

Stufflebean, who was a 4.0-GPA student in high school, also lettered in basketball, earning first team all-league honors, and track, finishing second at the state meet in javelin and sixth in shot put as a junior. He prepped at McPherson with K-State wide receiver Gabe Hoover.

Stufflebean chose K-State over offers from Air Force, Akron, Army, Colorado, Kent State, Ohio, South Dakota, Toledo, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin, as well as interest from Georgia Tech and Iowa State.

His primary recruiters were former offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham, current defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman and all-star recruiting coordinator Taylor Braet.