49 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Andrew Schmelzle

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

Redshirt Freshman | 6-4 | 216 lbs. | Sabetha, Kansas

Position: Defensive End

Defensive End Previous College: None

None Projection: Third-String

Third-String Status: Preferred Walk-On

Drew Schmelzle (b. Dec. 12, 2002) is a preferred walk-on defensive end from Sabetha High School who redshirted in 2021 and is majoring in business administration.

A three-year letter-winner for the Bluejays under head coach Garrett Michael, Schmelzle carded 184 career tackles — including 79 stops his senior season — and a pair of sacks.

He also rushed for 806 yards and five touchdowns in his career to go along with 618 receiving yards and seven more scores.

Schmelzle earned all-state honors during each of his final two years from The Topeka Capital-Journal and The Wichita Eagle, including first-team honors from the former as a senior, after he helped Sabetha to earn a state championship as a sophomore.

He prepped with former K-State defensive tackle Elliott Strahm, and also competed in baseball and basketball.

Schmelzle originally was committed to North Dakota, but decommitted in December 2020 to accept a preferred walk-on offer at K-State. He also had offers from Akron and Tulane.