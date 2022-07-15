50 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Cooper Beebe

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

Redshirt Junior | 6-4 | 322 lbs. | Kansas City, Kansas

Position: Offensive Line

Offensive Line Previous College: None

None Projection: Starter

Starter Status: On Scholarship

Cooper J. Beebe (b. May 19, 2001) was a promising three-star offensive lineman out of Piper High School in Kansas City who enters 2022 as one of the top O-line stars in the nation.

He is one of six K-State players on the 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 team, as voted on by media representatives who cover the league, that was unveiled last week.

Beebe, who is majoring in secondary education, played against Bowling Green and Kansas as a reserve offensive lineman in 2019, retaining his redshirt for the season amid a deep line.

He played in nine games in 2020 with eight starts, including the first three games at right tackle before an injury sidelined him for one contest, then four more games at right tackle and the final game at left guard. This versatility could prove useful at K-State and in the NFL.

Beebe was part of a unit that helped K-State to tie for first in the Big 12 and 27th nationally in sacks allowed (14), while the Wildcats led the Big 12 Conference and ranked fourth in the nation in red-zone offense (93.9%). He also earned first-team Academic All-Big 12 accolades.

A 13-game starter at left tackle in 2021 who picked up first-team All-Big 12 honors from both the league’s coaches and Associated Press, Beebe was the youngest offensive lineman to be named to the first team by either organization.

He also is the first Wildcat freshman or sophomore offensive lineman to be named a first-team All-Big 12 performer since Dalton Risner in 2016, on top of earning votes for the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year Award from the league’s coaches.

Part of the reason is that Beebe did not allow a sack on any of his 367 pass-blocking snaps.

He helped K-State to tie for second in the Big 12 with 29 rushing touchdowns, while the Wildcats’ 4.83 yards per rush ranked sixth in school history.

A versatile player who also took snaps at right guard throughout the season and may shift to either left or right guard during the 2022 season, Beebe again was named a first-team Academic All-Big 12 performer following the 2021 season.

Beebe lettered four years for the Piper Pirates, including the final season under head coach Rick Pollard. He was rated the 79th-best defensive tackle in the Class of 2019 by ESPN, while the organization also ranked him the ninth-best player in the state of Kansas.

Beebe earned first team all-state honors from The Topeka Capital-Journal and The Wichita Eagle in 2017, while he was an honorable mention pick by both outlets as a freshman, sophomore and senior. He also picked up first-team all-state honors from the Kansas Football Coaches Association (KFBCA) as an offensive lineman in 2018.

Beebe totaled 128 tackles with 34 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and five forced fumbles during his career. He was selected to play for Team USA U-17 in the 2017 International Bowl against Team Japan, as well as for Team USA U-19 in the 2018 World Championships, and he also played in the 2019 Kansas Shrine Bowl.

Beebe also competed in the shot put, placing third in the state in 2017, and basketball.

His father, Tom, played football at Pittsburg State, while his brother, Colton Beebe, was a tight end at Minnesota. Another brother, Camden, is a Class of 2023 offensive lineman who’s already verbally committed to K-State as part of a growing class of Kansas studs.

Cooper picked K-State over offers from Kansas and Minnesota, plus interest from Georgia, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville and Northwestern. I’d say their loss is clearly our great gain!