53 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Drake Bequeaith

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

True Freshman | 6-6 | 269 lbs. | Colleyville, Texas

Position: Offensive Line

Offensive Line Previous College: None

None Projection: Redshirt

Redshirt Status: On Scholarship

Drake Bequeaith (b. July 11, 2003) is an athletic, agile offensive tackle prospect from Grapevine High School in Texas who plans on majoring in computer engineering.

Bequeaith, who is likely to redshirt in 2022, played under head coach Mike Alexander at Grapevine, where he earned honorable mention all-state honors as a junior from the Texas Sports Writers Association as he helped to lead the Mustangs to an area championship.

The Mustangs also won an area championship during his senior season. He was an all-district honoree as both a junior and senior, and a first-team academic all-state performer.

Bequeaith, a consensus three-star player who actually was born in Leawood, chose K-State over offers from Dartmouth, Kansas, Lamar, North Texas, Sam Houston State and Tulsa, as well as Power 5 interest from Boston College and Ole Miss. His primary recruiter was his new offensive line coach, Conor Riley. Here’s what head coach Chris Klieman had to say:

(Bequeaith) came to camp and did a great job for Coach (Conor) Riley at camp. He’s a big offensive lineman and was very physical, really athletic. He’s got some ties to the Kansas City area, so he’s been over here a few times and came back for a game. We’re really excited about getting Drake here. We have really done a nice job with our offensive line and getting some more guys in our class.

Klieman also compared Bequeaith to fellow freshman John Pastore and another local stud:

“We think they have the ability to play tackle first, and if not tackle then guard, as opposed to the flipside of them being guards and potentially becoming a tackle. Cooper Beebe is a great example. Cooper (was) playing tackle. We brought him in thinking he was going to be a guard and then we were able to move him outside. The guys we’re bringing in, we hope have the potential to play tackle and if not, we’ll slide them into guard. Having the length with all three of those guys is important.”

Bequeaith’s brother, Dylan, is a preferred walk-on freshman fullback for the Wildcats. (He will be profiled in 18 days’ time, just to whet your appetites a little...)