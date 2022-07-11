54 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Hadley Panzer

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

True Sophomore | 6-4 | 300 lbs. | Lakin, Kansas

Position: Offensive Line

Offensive Line Previous College: None

None Projection: Second-String

Second-String Status: On Scholarship

Hadley Jack Panzer (b. March 14, 2002) was a Class of 2020 offensive line signee who “grayshirted” (deferred his enrollment to spring 2021) and did not redshirt in 2021.

As a true freshman who saw time in nine games as a reserve offensive lineman, exclusively at right guard, he helped K-State to tie for second in the Big 12 Conference with 29 rushing touchdowns, while the Wildcats’ 4.83 yards per rush ranked sixth in school history.

Panzer played at Lakin High School under head coach and former Wildcat Chris Bamberger.

He was rated the 29th-best center in the Class of 2020 by 247Sports, and was a first-team all-state honoree as a senior by both The Topeka Capital-Journal and The Wichita Eagle.

A first-team selection as a senior from the Kansas Football Coaches Association, Panzer also earned first-team honors from the Capital-Journal and honorable mention accolades from the Eagle as a junior, while he was an honorable mention pick by both as a sophomore.

He was selected to play in the 2019 Blue-Grey All-American Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Panzer, who is majoring in business administration, also competed in high school wrestling, in which he was a state champion in 2019 and finished third in 2018.

He also was a two-year letter-winner in baseball and a league champion in the shot put.

Panzer chose K-State over offers from Air Force, Akron, Colorado State, Iowa State and North Dakota State, plus interest from Kansas and Tulane. His primary recruiters were his offensive line coach, Conor Riley, and Kansas State recruiting coordinator Taylor Braet.