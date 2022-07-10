55 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Hayden Gillum

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

Redshirt Senior | 6-3 | 286 lbs. | Plainville, Kansas

Position: Offensive Line

Offensive Line Previous College: None

None Projection: Second-String

Second-String Status: Preferred Walk-On

Hayden Tyler Gillum (b. Oct. 20, 1999) is a preferred walk-on offensive lineman from Plainville who graduated last December with a bachelor’s degree in professional strategic selling and currently is working on his master’s degree in business administration.

Gillum redshirted in 2018 and saw action in one game in 2019, playing in a reserve role against Bowling Green. He saw action in six games in 2020 as a reserve offensive lineman and on field goal protection, and also picked up second-team Academic All-Big 12 honors.

Gillum then played in all 13 games in 2021, primarily on field goal protection. He also saw time as a reserve offensive lineman against Kansas, West Virginia and LSU in the bowl game.

A four-year letter-winner at Plainville High under coach Grant Stephenson, Gillum earned first-team all-state honors as a junior and senior from The Topeka Capital-Journal, while he was a first-team honoree by The Wichita Eagle as a senior and an honorable mention pick as a junior after helping the Cardinals to earn an 11-2 record and become the state runner-up.

Gillum led his team in tackles all four years and was the second all-time leading tackler in the history of the league with 354 total tackles, including 206 solo stops, 14 sacks and five fumble recoveries. He also blocked four field goals and picked off three passes.

Gillum lettered four years in basketball in high school, and one year in track and field. His brother, Hadley, finished up his basketball career at Fort Hays State University in 2017-18.