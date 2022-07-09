56 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Andrew Leingang

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

Redshirt Freshman | 6-5 | 297 lbs. | Bismarck, North Dakota

Position: Offensive Line

Offensive Line Previous College: None

None Projection: Second-String

Second-String Status: On Scholarship

Andrew “Tuffy” Leingang (b. Nov. 14, 2002) is a smart mauler of a freshman offensive lineman who is majoring in chemical engineering and is the first K-State player from North Dakota since at least 1949.

Last summer, he received a national academic award from the National Football Foundation after earning a 4.13 grade-point average in high school.

Leingang saw time as a reserve offensive lineman against West Virginia in 2021 as he still retained his redshirt. Head coach Chris Klieman says he will be in the OL rotation in 2022.

This road grader played under head coach Ron Wingenbach at Century High School in Bismarck, N.D., where he was rated the top prospect in the state for the Class of 2021 by both ESPN and 247Sports, while the latter viewed him as the 10th-best center in the nation.

Leingang was named the Powerade State Senior Athlete of the Year for Class AAA Football in North Dakota, in addition to being named the MidcoSD Class AAA Player of the Year.

He earned first-team all-state honors as both a junior and a senior after he helped lead the Patriots to consecutive undefeated seasons and state championships in his final two years.

Named the top high school player in the state of North Dakota prior to the 2020 season by MaxPreps, Leingang also competed in track and field — finishing eighth in the state in shot put as a sophomore — and played basketball.

His older brother, Mason, signed to play football at Minnesota State-Moorhead in 2019.

Leingang chose K-State over offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Minnesota, Montana State, North Dakota, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, Oregon State, South Dakota, Stanford, Western Kentucky, Wyoming and Yale, as well as interest from Indiana. His primary recruiter was his offensive line coach, Conor Riley.

You can learn a lot more about Mr. Leingang in Drew Schneider’s excellent profile here.