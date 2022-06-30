65 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: John Pastore

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

True Freshman | 6-6 | 272 lbs. | Erie, Colorado

Position: Offensive Line

Offensive Line Previous College: None

None Projection: Redshirt

Redshirt Status: On Scholarship

John Pastore (b. Dec. 24, 2003) is a mean young offensive tackle prospect from Erie (Colo.) High School who is likely to redshirt in 2022 as he puts a bit more weight on his tall frame.

He plans on majoring in business administration at K-State.

Pastore played under head coach Jeff Giger at Erie, where he was regarded as the 31st-best offensive guard and fourth-best overall player in Colorado for the Class of 2022 by ESPN.

He helped to lead the Tigers to a 13-1 record and trip to the state championship as a senior.

Pastore also showed top athleticism by blocking four field goals as a junior, the most in Colorado during a single season, as he earned second-team all-state, first-team all-conference and first-team all-region accolades.

He also competed in track and field and in basketball as a prep. Here is what head coach Chris Klieman had to say about Pastore after he signed with K-State back in December:

“Another one that came to camp and did a great job for (offensive line) Coach (Conor) Riley. He can play multiple positions. He’s a versatile guy. 6’6 and he’s close to 295 pounds already. He can play guard, he can play tackle, really good feet, really good hands, physical player. Excited to get John to join the program.”

Klieman also compared Pastore to fellow freshman Drake Bequeaith and another local stud:

“We think they have the ability to play tackle first, and if not tackle then guard, as opposed to the flipside of them being guards and potentially becoming a tackle. Cooper Beebe is a great example. Cooper (was) playing tackle. We brought him in thinking he was going to be a guard and then we were able to move him outside. The guys we’re bringing in, we hope have the potential to play tackle and if not, we’ll slide them into guard. Having the length with all three of those guys is important.”

Pastore chose K-State over offers from Colorado State, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming, as well as interest from Colorado. Coach Conor Riley was his lead recruiter.

You can read GoPowercat.com’s assessment of Pastore’s promise in this free article.