62 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Dawson Delforge

True Super Senior | 6-5 | 327 lbs. | Wamego, Kansas

Position: Offensive Line

Offensive Line Previous College: Butler Community College

Butler Community College Projection: Second-String

Second-String Status: On Scholarship

Dawson Delforge (b. May 8, 2000) is a massive community college transfer who enrolled in time for spring practices and competed for a starting offensive guard position in 2020.

He played in eight games — including a start at Baylor in relief of the injured Josh Rivas — and also spent time on field goal protection throughout the pandemic-shortened season.

Delforge, who is majoring in finance and accounting, helped the Wildcats to rush for 256 yards and three touchdowns against the Bears and was part of a front line that helped the Wildcats to tie for first in the Big 12 and 27th nationally in sacks allowed (14), while they led the Big 12 and ranked fourth in the nation in red zone offense (93.9%).

He then played in all 13 games in 2021, again primarily on field goal protection, but also saw time as a reserve offensive lineman against TCU, Kansas, West Virginia and LSU.

Delforge arrived on campus with three years of eligibility remaining, still has a redshirt available and now is using his freebie pandemic season, meaning he could theoretically redshirt in 2022 amid a deep offensive line and still have another season remaining to play.

Delforge prepped under head coach Lee Weber at Wamego High School, where he earned honorable mention all-state honors as a senior in 2017 from The Topeka Capital-Journal and The Wichita Eagle.

He then played two seasons under head coach Tim Schaffner at Butler Community College, including his sophomore year in 2019, when he earned all-Jayhawk Conference honors.

Viewed as the fifth-best offensive guard among 2020 community college prospects by ESPN, No. 6 by 247Sports and No. 9 by JCGridiron.com, Delforge helped to lead the Grizzlies to a 10-3 record in 2019, which included a win over Trinity Valley Community College in the Midwest Classic Bowl and a final No. 5 national ranking.

He was JUCO teammates with former Wildcats Parker Bruce, Hillard Cozine, Taiten Winkel and the late Derick Newton, plus current K-State super senior kicker/punter Ty Zentner, and thus is part of the re-emerging Butler Community College pipeline in the Chris Klieman era.

When discussing his offensive line signees in December 2019, Klieman said this of Delforge:

“The offensive line we’re excited about. Dawson Delforge, the Wamego kid from Butler, has played an awful lot of football. We are excited to bring him back closer to home.”

Delforge picked K-State over offers from McNeese State, USF, UTSA and Western Kentucky, as well as interest from Nebraska. His primary recruiters were Taylor Braet and Conor Riley.